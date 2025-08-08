Chan: Uganda Cranes edge Guinea to bag first win

The Uganda Cranes secured their first victory of the CHAN 2024 tournament, defeating Guinea 3-0 at Namboole Stadium in Kampala.

This crucial win came after a disappointing start to their campaign, where they suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to Algeria in the opening match.

The victory against Guinea is an important turnaround for the hosts and reignites their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages.

With two games played, the Cranes are second in Group C with 3 points, ahead of Monday's South Africa Vs Niger clash.

Reagan Mpande scored the opener

Goals and Group Standings

The Cranes took the lead in the first half thanks to a powerful header from Reagan Mpande in the 35th minute.

The winger's goal set the tone for the hosts, who dominated proceedings under the lights at the well-attended stadium.

The lead was extended in the 62nd minute when Allan Okello confidently converted a penalty.

The referee initially awarded a penalty to Guinea shortly after but overturned the decision following a VAR review, a moment that was met with relief from the home crowd.

Fans enjoyed the game

KCCA FC's dangerman Ivan Ahimbibwe put the game to sleep in the 9th minute, with a beautiful finish, sending the stadium erupting.

Following this win and a 1-1 draw between Algeria and South Africa, the group standings are now much tighter.

Algeria remains at the top of Group C with four points, followed by Uganda and Guinea, both with three points.

South Africa and Niger are fourth and fifth ahead of their game in hand.