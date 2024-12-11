Toxic relationships can lead to cancer, hypertension and diabetes - Medical expert

A lifestyle medicine practitioner, Dr Abiodun Adelowo, says individuals in toxic relationships are exposed to factors that can damage their bodies, leading to chronic medical conditions. Adelowo, also the Vice-President of the Society of Lifestyle Medicine of Nigeria, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos. He listed some of the conditions as hypertension, diabetes, cancers and depression.

According to him, living in toxic relationships stresses individuals and can cause the release of chemicals that are harmful to the body. “When people are living in toxic relationships, they have this bitterness; they are angry with each other, they are always fighting. “The body becomes stressed, it releases stress chemicals like adrenaline, cortisol, and free radicals, in response to these situations. “Once these chemicals persist in the body, they have a way of causing damage to the body and with time, all these chronic conditions start cropping up,” he said.

He, however, said that studies had shown that laughter is medicine to the body. He said that people in cordial and happy relationships had people to laugh and joke with, making the body secrete chemicals that can reverse the effects of toxins in the body. He said that some of these chemicals included oxytocin, serotonin, dopamine and epinephrine. The expert urged individuals to ensure that they create atmospheres that could help foster good relationships in various aspects of their lives. He cautioned against the use and exposure to harmful substances, including alcohol, as well as second-hand and third-hand exposure to tobacco.