5 ways your body shows you someone is not right for you

Sometimes, your body picks up on things your mind hasn’t fully realised yet. Whether it’s a friend, romantic partner, or coworker, your body has a way of telling you when someone isn’t good for you—even before you consciously acknowledge it. These reactions are often subtle but incredibly telling.

Here are five ways your body might be signalling that it’s rejecting someone:

1. You Feel Physically Drained Around Them

Have you ever noticed feeling inexplicably tired or low on energy after spending time with someone? This could be your body’s way of warning you that this person is emotionally or mentally draining.

When you’re in a healthy relationship, whether platonic or romantic, interactions should leave you feeling uplifted and energised—not completely wiped out.

2. You Experience Tension or Discomfort

Physical discomfort is a clear indicator that something is off. You might notice your shoulders tensing up, a knot forming in your stomach, or even an uneasy feeling in your chest.

These sensations often occur when your body senses emotional or psychological danger, even if there’s no immediate threat. Pay attention to these feelings—they’re your body’s way of urging you to set boundaries or rethink the relationship.

3. You Have Difficulty Sleeping After Interactions

If you find yourself tossing and turning at night after being with someone, it’s worth examining why. Sleep disturbances can be a sign that your mind and body are processing stress caused by this individual.

Over time, consistent poor sleep can take a toll on your health, signalling that it’s time to address the underlying issue.

4. Your Appetite Changes Around Them

Your body often responds to emotional stress by altering your appetite. You might feel nauseous, lose your appetite entirely, or find yourself stress-eating.

These changes are a physical response to the anxiety or unease you’re experiencing. If this pattern only happens around a specific person, it could be a sign that your body is reacting to their presence negatively.

5. You Catch Yourself Avoiding Them

Behavioural patterns like avoiding phone calls, cancelling plans, or making excuses to stay away are often subconscious attempts to protect yourself. Your body might be telling you that being around this person isn’t in your best interest.

If you feel relief or a sense of peace when you successfully avoid them, it’s a strong indicator that your body is trying to create distance.