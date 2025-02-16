ULS President Ssemakadde in Rwanda after High Court arrest order

Uganda Law Society (ULS) President Isaac Ssemakadde has travelled to neighbouring Rwanda, shortly after the High Court in Kampala issued an arrest order against him.

Ssemakadde took to social media to confirm his location, sharing that he was in Nyabugogo, in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali.

It was unclear when he traveled out of the country.

When asked by a follower whether he had fled justice, he dismissed the claim, stating that he was in Rwanda for “pre-approved duties.”

Arrest Warrant Follows Court Ruling

His trip follows a ruling by Justice Musa Ssekaana on Friday, 14th February 2025, sentencing Ssemakadde to two years in prison for contempt of court.

The judge found him guilty of making “derogatory and scandalous” remarks about the judiciary on social media, which were deemed a threat to judicial officers.

The ruling sparked outrage within the legal fraternity, with ULS Vice President Asiimwe Anthony condemning it as “one-sided” and “manifestly void.”

Asiimwe argued that it was part of a broader effort to silence voices pushing for judicial accountability, vowing that ULS would not be intimidated.

Judicial Showdown Continues

Ssemakadde’s conviction stems from his criticism of Justice Ssekaana’s decision to block an Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of the ULS, which was meant to elect representatives to the Judicial Service Commission.

A case filed by lawyer Hashim Mugisha accused Ssemakadde of making a series of offensive posts between December 11 and December 22, 2024, using the hashtag #SsekaanaMustGo. The posts allegedly attacked the judge personally, including accusations of judicial bias and misconduct.