From Bukavu to Norway: Unpacking the journey of a rising singer, Vickash Beni Kat

Vickash Beni Kat is a young individual with a wealth of talent, whose journey from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Norway via Uganda has shaped a multifaceted career in music, dance, and entrepreneurship.

A true creative force, he has carved out a unique space in the entertainment industry with his distinctive sound and compelling stage presence.

We recently had the opportunity to connect with Vickash Beni Kat to discuss his background, inspirations, creative process, and aspirations. Our conversation, shared below, offers a fascinating insight into the mind of this rising star.

Who is Vickash Beni Kat?

I am Vickash Ushindi Beni Katulanya, professionally known as Vickash Beni Kat. I'm a Congolese musician, choreographer, dancer, and creative entrepreneur based in Norway. Born on October 16, 1999, in Bukavu, Democratic Republic of Congo, I spent much of my early life in Uganda before later settling in Norway.

2. Can you tell us about your musical background and how you got started in the music industry?

Certainly, I have been involved in music from a young age and started pursuing a professional career in the industry after completing my music education.

What inspires your music and lyrics, and how do you draw upon those inspirations in your creative process?

I draw inspiration from various sources such as personal experiences, emotions, and societal issues, which I then incorporate into my music and lyrics during the creative process.

How would you describe your musical style and the genre of music you primarily focus on?

My musical style can be described as a fusion of various genres, including jazz, funk, and world music, creating a unique sound that is both eclectic and captivating.

What sets you apart from other musicians in the industry, and what do you believe is your unique selling point as an artist?

I believe my ability to blend different musical influences and create a distinct sound sets me apart from other musicians, allowing me to offer listeners a fresh and innovative musical experience.

Can you walk us through your songwriting process and how you approach composing new music?

When it comes to songwriting, I often start with a musical idea or melody that resonates with me, and then build upon it by crafting lyrics that complement the overall theme and message of the song.

What has been the most memorable performance or collaboration in your career so far, and why was it significant to you?

One of the most memorable experiences in my career was collaborating with Pallaso on a live performance, as it allowed me to showcase my musical abilities on a larger platform and connect with a wider audience.

How do you stay motivated and inspired in an industry that can be challenging and competitive?

I stay motivated by constantly challenging myself to grow as an artist, setting new goals, and seeking inspiration from diverse sources such as other musicians, art forms, and life experiences.

What do you hope listeners take away from your music, and what message or emotions do you aim to evoke through your songs?

I hope listeners find solace, joy, or inspiration in my music, and that my songs resonate with them on a personal level by conveying universal themes of love, hope, and resilience.

How do you balance your personal life with your music career, and what strategies do you use to maintain a healthy work-life balance?

Balancing my personal life with my music career is crucial, and I achieve this by prioritising self-care, setting boundaries, and allocating time for relaxation, family, and other interests outside of music.

Can you share any upcoming projects or collaborations that you are excited about, and what can fans expect from your future releases?

I am currently working on a new album that explores different musical influences and showcases my growth as an artist, and I am excited to share this project with fans who can expect a diverse and innovative sound.

How do you handle criticism or feedback from listeners and critics, and how do you use it to improve and grow as an artist?

I value constructive criticism as an opportunity for growth and reflection, and I use feedback from listeners and critics to refine my craft, experiment with new ideas, and evolve as an artist.

What advice would you give to aspiring musicians who are looking to break into the music industry and establish a successful career?

My advice to aspiring musicians is to stay true to their unique artistic vision, persevere through challenges, seek mentorship from experienced professionals, and never stop honing their craft and skills.

How do you connect with your audience during live performances, and what do you believe makes a memorable and engaging live show?

I strive to connect with my audience through authentic storytelling, interactive performances, and creating a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere that allows listeners to immerse themselves in the music and experience.

What role do you believe music plays in society, and how do you see your music contributing to the cultural landscape?

Music plays a vital role in society by fostering unity, empathy, and self-expression, and I see my music as a form of artistic expression that contributes to the cultural landscape by sparking dialogue, inspiring change, and connecting people through shared experiences.

Where do you see yourself in your music career in the next five years, and what goals or aspirations do you hope to achieve during that time?