Rwanda internet sensation Gogo Gloriose set for Kampala Concert

Rwandan gospel artist and internet sensation Gogo Gloriose is set to perform at a major gospel concert in Kampala next month.

The beloved singer, whose fervent worship and relatable humour has captivated millions across the continent, is set to bring her viral hits and heartfelt ministry to the stage in the Ugandan capital

Organised by Kitara-Kabulengwa Fellowship C.O.U, the "Mega Gospel Concert" is slated for July 20th at Imperial Royale Hotel.

Gogo Gloriose with a colleague

A Star's Journey to Kampala

Gloriose Musabyimana, the 36-year-old powerhouse known affectionately as Gogo Gloriose, has experienced a meteoric rise to fame, primarily through her engaging presence on social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Her signature hit, "Everyday, I Need Blood of Jesus," has become an anthem, resonating deeply with listeners and sparking countless shares across digital channels.

Her snippets of singing and humorous commentary have frequently been transformed into popular internet memes, solidifying her status as a familiar and cherished personality among netizens.

This organic virality has not only introduced her to a wider audience but also encouraged many to delve deeper into her discography, including her much-loved Christmas-inspired track, "Uwo Mwana."

The highly anticipated "Mega Gospel Concert" will feature an array of talented gospel artistes who will grace the stage.

The confirmed line-up includes renowned figures such as Pastor Twina Herbert, the Lillian Nabaasa, Pastor Wilson Bugembe, Gabbie Ntaate, Peace Mbabazi, Annah Muriisa Kyabitondo, and Pastor Joseph Ngoma, among others.