Ssemakadde faces internal revolt at Uganda Law Society over derogatory remarks

The President of the Uganda Law Society (ULS), Isaac Ssemakadde, is facing backlash from members of the association's leadership following controversial and derogatory comments he recently made about the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo.
A statement released by top ULS executives distanced the leadership from Ssemakadde's remarks, marking a growing rift within the association.
Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage
During a recent public event, Ssemakadde referred to Justice Abodo in a language widely condemned as offensive and inappropriate.
In his remarks, he described her as a "vagina from Karamoja" and went on to call her a "pumpkin" and a "dimwit," adding that she was a "shameless careerist."
These remarks have been criticised as personal attacks on Justice Abodo’s character and professionalism, sparking outrage within the legal community.
Many have interpreted Ssemakadde's comments as not only offensive but also damaging to the image of the ULS, an institution meant to uphold professionalism and the rule of law.
ULS Leadership Responds
Led by ULS Secretary Philip Munaabi, a section of the association's executive council issued a statement categorically distancing themselves from Ssemakadde's comments.
The statement clarified that the remarks were made in his personal capacity and did not reflect the position of the ULS or its Executive Council.
"The undersigned members disassociate themselves from the various vulgar utterances intended to disparage and demean the persons of the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Hon. Attorney General, and other members of the Bar," the statement read.
Signed by regional representatives, the letter reaffirmed the ULS leadership’s commitment to maintaining the society’s integrity and professionalism.
Ssemakadde’s unconventional rise
Ssemakadde’s election as ULS President in September came as a surprise to many, given his unorthodox methods and reputation for fiery rhetoric.
A prominent legal activist and founder of Legal Brains Trust, Ssemakadde has been known for his unconventional approach to advocacy, which has often polarised opinion.
His victory in the election was seen as a shift towards a more activist stance for the ULS, though it also raised concerns about his suitability for the role.
While Ssemakadde has earned admiration for his boldness in addressing contentious issues, critics have accused him of crossing the line into disrespect and unprofessional conduct.
His latest remarks appear to have deepened those concerns, with calls for him to issue a public apology growing louder.