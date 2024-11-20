Ssemakadde faces internal revolt at Uganda Law Society over derogatory remarks

The President of the Uganda Law Society (ULS) , Isaac Ssemakadde, is facing backlash from members of the association's leadership following controversial and derogatory comments he recently made about the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo.

A statement released by top ULS executives distanced the leadership from Ssemakadde's remarks, marking a growing rift within the association.



Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage

During a recent public event, Ssemakadde referred to Justice Abodo in a language widely condemned as offensive and inappropriate.

In his remarks, he described her as a "vagina from Karamoja" and went on to call her a "pumpkin" and a "dimwit," adding that she was a "shameless careerist."

These remarks have been criticised as personal attacks on Justice Abodo’s character and professionalism, sparking outrage within the legal community.

Many have interpreted Ssemakadde's comments as not only offensive but also damaging to the image of the ULS, an institution meant to uphold professionalism and the rule of law.