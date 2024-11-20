'Kenya now risky for Ugandan opposition' - Bobi Wine speaks on Besigye arrest 

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has criticised Kenya for allegedly becoming unsafe for Ugandan dissidents, following the reported abduction and deportation of Col Dr Kizza Besigye.
Speaking during an interview on NTV Wednesday morning, Wine expressed shock and concern over the incident, demanding Besigye's immediate release.
“We’ve just read that Dr Kizza Besigye has been abducted in Nairobi; we condemn that,” he said.
“It is very shocking that Kenya, which used to be a safe haven for dissidents, is now increasingly becoming an operational zone for the dictatorship in Uganda.”
Bobi Wine’s Call for Action
Wine called for all individuals of good conscience to condemn Besigye’s detention and demand his release.
He criticised Uganda’s government for violating international law by allegedly abducting Besigye from Kenya and holding him in a military jail in Kampala.
“This too should remind us that if this can happen to a senior international leader like Besigye, who was abducted on Saturday and brought back to Uganda against international law, it can happen to anyone,” Wine remarked.
Read: Besigye's host in Nairobi breaks silence
He reaffirmed his solidarity with Besigye, saying, “Wherever you are, Dr Besigye, we stand with you, we respect you, and we will fight for your freedom just like you have fought for ours.”
Winnie Byanyima’s Statement
Besigye’s wife, Winnie Byanyima, issued a statement last night, calling for his immediate release.
She revealed that Besigye was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday while attending the launch of Martha Karua’s book in Nairobi. She claimed that he was now being held in a military jail in Kampala.
“Why is he being held in a military jail? He is not a soldier,” Byanyima questioned, urging the Ugandan government to allow Besigye’s family and lawyers access to him.
Earlier on Wednesday it was reported that Besigye was likely to be arraigned before the General Court Martial in Makindye.
Growing Concerns for Opposition Figures in Kenya
This is not the first time Ugandan opposition figures have been targeted in Kenya.
Recently, a group of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) officials were arrested in Nairobi, reportedly over allegations of subversive activities.
The group, including prominent FDC members, was deported back to Uganda and later charged in court with incitement to violence.
The incident raised alarm among human rights advocates, with critics accusing Kenyan authorities of cooperating with the Ugandan government to suppress political dissent.