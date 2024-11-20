'Kenya now risky for Ugandan opposition' - Bobi Wine speaks on Besigye arrest 

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has criticised Kenya for allegedly becoming unsafe for Ugandan dissidents, following the reported abduction and deportation of Col Dr Kizza Besigye.

Speaking during an interview on NTV Wednesday morning, Wine expressed shock and concern over the incident, demanding Besigye's immediate release.

“We’ve just read that Dr Kizza Besigye has been abducted in Nairobi; we condemn that,” he said.

“It is very shocking that Kenya, which used to be a safe haven for dissidents, is now increasingly becoming an operational zone for the dictatorship in Uganda.”

Bobi Wine’s Call for Action

Wine called for all individuals of good conscience to condemn Besigye’s detention and demand his release.

He criticised Uganda’s government for violating international law by allegedly abducting Besigye from Kenya and holding him in a military jail in Kampala.

“This too should remind us that if this can happen to a senior international leader like Besigye, who was abducted on Saturday and brought back to Uganda against international law, it can happen to anyone,” Wine remarked.