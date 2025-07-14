Uganda evicts South Sudanese pastoralists from Amuru

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) have evicted a group of Dinka pastoralists from neighbouring South Sudan who had been illegally grazing over 5,300 head of cattle on the Atiak Sugar Factory land in Atiak sub-county, Amuru District.

The eviction took place between July 7 and 8, 2025, and was executed by a joint security team led by Deputy Resident District Commissioner Prosocovia Acham.

This operation was carried out under the Presidential Executive Order Number 2 of 2025, which mandates the removal of all cattle illegally grazing in northern Uganda.

Cattle Moved from the Plantation

The first day of the operation saw 2,580 cattle being moved, while a further 2,815 were removed the following day.

The herders were escorted out of the plantation land and taken to the Uganda-South Sudan border by UPDF soldiers from the 63rd Battalion, under the 4th Infantry Division.

The Dinka herders had crossed into Uganda with their herds in 2022, fleeing escalating insecurity in South Sudan, and had been grazing their livestock within the plantation ever since.

Atiak Sugar Factory

Impact on Atiak Sugar Factory’s Operations

The illegal grazing of cattle on the Atiak Sugar Factory land had impacted operations.

According to Leonard Komkech, the factory's spokesperson, the presence of the herders hindered the sugar production process for the past three years.

During the dry season, when grazing space was limited, the herders allowed their cattle to feed on young sugarcane, which is irrigated, causing damage to the crops.

Atiak Sugar Factory has an area of 25,000 acres of titled land, with 5,000 acres planted with sugarcane.