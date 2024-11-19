Kizza Besigye 'disappears' in Nairobi

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) President Kizza Besigye has reportedly gone missing in Nairobi, Kenya.

A Daily Monitor report on November 20 indicates that Besigye was last seen on Saturday evening at an apartment complex on Riverside Drive in the Wetlands area of Nairobi. He had reportedly gone there to meet an unidentified individual.

According to sources, Besigye left his home in Kasangati, Wakiso District, three days ago, intending to visit a patient at a Kampala hospital. Another source revealed that he was scheduled to travel to Kenya with an unnamed individual, but both are now untraceable.

“He sent us a message indicating that he had arrived, but we haven’t heard from him since. Both his phone and that of the person he travelled with are switched off,” said a close associate of Besigye, according to Independent.co.ug.

An additional source, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, disclosed that inquiries are being made with the governments of the United Kingdom and the United States to determine if Besigye has arrived in either country.

“We are still trying to establish his whereabouts and discussing our next steps,” the source stated.