Uganda’s UCC praises Kenyan counterpart for TV stations ban

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has publicly commended the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for its decision to suspend several major television stations during anti-government protests.

UCC CEO William Nyombi Thembo, in a statement, expressed support for the move, citing “shared responsibility” of media regulators to ensure that broadcasting serves the public interest and adheres to legal standards.

"I had a meaningful conversation with my colleague, Mr. David Magonyi, the Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya. We stand in solidarity with one another in our commitment to ensuring that the media fulfils its vital role in society," Nyombi said.

While the media plays a crucial part in informing, educating, and entertaining the public, Nyombi said, it must do so in a fair and unbiased manner, adhering to the highest standards of journalism and following licensing requirements.

Several Kenyan media stations were ordered off air by the country's Communications Authority

Kenyan Government's Directive on Media Coverage

On Wednesday, 25th June 2025, the Communications Authority of Kenya issued a directive ordering all television and radio stations to cease live coverage of the ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

The protests, largely organized via social media, condemned police brutality and government corruption, marking the one-year anniversary of the deadly 2024 demonstrations.

The CA cited violations of the Kenyan Constitution and the Kenya Information and Communications Act as the basis for the suspension.

In response, several major broadcasters, including KTN, NTV, and Citizen TV, were taken off air after CA officials and police raided their transmission stations.

Despite the shutdown, these stations continued to provide coverage through their digital platforms, including YouTube and social media channels.

The move has sparked criticism from media stakeholders and human rights organizations, who argue that it infringes upon press freedom and the public's right to information

UCC's Perspective on Media Regulation

UCC's Thembo reiterated that free speech should never be equated with chaos or lawlessness, and that media outlets must operate within the framework of the law.