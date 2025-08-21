Ugandan triplets graduate with same CGPA in Bachelor of Laws

Triplets graduated today from Cavendish University Uganda (CUU) with a Bachelor of Laws degree and identical Cumulative Grade Point Averages (CGPA).

"Congratulations to us! Same CGPA, same degree, triple the pride!" they posted on X. "Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome your new lawyers in town👩‍⚖️💃🥳❤️❤️❤️"

The triplets are Marysent Kihembo Abiine, Marirlyn Abiine Kirabo, and Marian Kiconco Abiine.

The university held its 14th Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, August 21, 2025, with the theme "Empowering Futures: Cultivating Leaders for a Global Tomorrow."

The event took place at Speke Resort, Rwenzori Convention Hall, with former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, CUU Chancellor, in attendance.

The commencement speech was delivered by Dr Vincent Ogutu, Vice Chancellor of Strathmore University, Nairobi, Kenya.

Since its founding, Cavendish University, with four campuses, has an alumni network of over 14,000.