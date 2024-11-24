Uganda Law Society expels President Ssemakadde

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) has expelled its President, Isaac Ssemakadde, following a series of controversies that have tarnished the organisation's reputation.

The decision, announced on 23rd November 2024, comes after growing outrage over his use of vulgar and derogatory language against prominent figures in Uganda, including the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo.

Council’s Resolution

The ULS Council, led by Secretary Philip Munaabi, resolved to expel Ssemakadde and Vice President Asiimwe Anthony in an effort to “restore public confidence in the organisation.”

According to the council’s statement, Ssemakadde’s comments had alienated the ULS from donors, sponsors, and stakeholders, causing irreparable damage to its credibility.

“These actions by the President have undermined the Uganda Law Society and the legal profession in this country,” the council’s resolution read.

“By majority resolution, we expel Mr Isaac Kimeze Ssemakadde to safeguard the reputation of the ULS.”

Additionally, the council accused Ssemakadde and his deputy of conspiring to enable unauthorised control over ULS finances, further straining the organisation’s integrity.

To manage the transition, an internal caretaker committee, led by Munaabi, has been established to oversee ULS operations.

Backlash over Controversial Remarks

Ssemakadde’s downfall began after he referred to Justice Abodo in highly inappropriate terms during a public event.

His remarks were widely condemned as vulgar and unprofessional, drawing criticism from legal associations and civil society groups.

Calls for his resignation intensified when he refused to apologise despite internal appeals from the ULS Council.

Though initially seen as a reformist, Ssemakadde’s provocative rhetoric has polarised opinion and damaged the ULS’s image as a champion of justice and the rule of law.

Safeguarding the ULS’s Reputation

In its statement, the ULS Council reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining professionalism and restoring the organisation’s integrity.