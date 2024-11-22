A section of MPs from the Karamoja sub-region has demanded the resignation of Isaac Ssemakadde, President of the Uganda Law Society (ULS), over controversial and vulgar remarks directed at Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo.

The MPs, who held a press briefing at Parliament, described Ssemakadde’s comments as derogatory and an insult to both Karamoja and Ugandan women.

John Baptist Lokii, MP for Matheniko County, accused Ssemakadde of targeting the DPP in a manner unbecoming of a leader of the Uganda Law Society.

Lokii lambasted Ssemakadde’s comments, saying, “This isn’t only an insult to Abodo, it is an insult to the women in the whole world.

“Is he trying to tell us that he came to the world through another opening? Did he come through the anus? Maybe he should tell us.”

Demanding resignation

Lokii added that Ssemakadde’s repeated attacks on Abodo were unacceptable and suggested the lawyer had a “diabolical mind.”

He further criticised Ssemakadde’s leadership, claiming his vulgar language had brought disgrace to the legal fraternity.

The MP called for Ssemakadde’s immediate resignation and a public apology, saying, “He has shamed the whole country.”

Abodo’s Journey from Karamoja Highlighted

Faith Nakut, the Woman MP for Napak District, also criticised Ssemakadde’s remarks, calling them disrespectful to both Abodo and the Karamoja region.

Nakut highlighted the struggles Abodo faced to rise to her current position as DPP

“For a girl of Jane Frances Abodo to rise up from Karamoja to a position of DPP, it isn’t easy. After all the struggles she has endured, it is wrong to ridicule her,” Nakut stated.

She acknowledged Ssemakadde’s desire to reform the Uganda Law Society but expressed discomfort with his continued vulgarity.

“We are uncomfortable with his continuous insults against the DPP and his reference to her genitalia,” she said.

What Ssemakadde said

During a recent public event, Ssemakadde referred to Justice Abodo in a language widely condemned as offensive and inappropriate.

In his remarks, he described her as a "vagina from Karamoja" and went on to call her a "pumpkin" and a "dimwit," adding that she was a "shameless careerist."

Pressure from within

His remarks, including referring to Abodo as a “vagina from Karamoja,” have sparked outrage beyond Parliament.

His comments have drawn criticism from the ULS leadership, who distanced themselves from his statements.

A letter signed by ULS Secretary Philip Munaabi and other executives clarified that Ssemakadde’s remarks were made in a personal capacity and did not reflect the society’s position.