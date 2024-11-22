Museveni pardons NUP’s Olivia Lutaaya, 18 others

President Yoweri Museveni has granted a pardon to Olivia Lutaaya, a National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter, and 18 others convicted of treachery and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The pardon allows them to walk free immediately instead of serving the remainder of their sentence, which was set to expire early next year.

The presidential pardon, issued under Article 121(1)(a) of the Constitution, was announced on Thursday. The pardon affects individuals who had pleaded guilty to treachery and possession of prohibited ammunition.

This group had been sentenced by the General Court Martial to five years in prison, later reduced to three months and 22 days after accounting for time spent on remand. They were expected to complete their sentence early next year.

However, the pardon now ensures their immediate release.

The list of pardoned individuals:

Ssegguja Rashid (A1)

Rugumayo Robert Christopher (A3)

Kakooza Muhuyadin (A5)

Kujambu Simon (A7)

Matovu Abdul (A8)

Lutaaya Olivia (A10)

Kijjambu Ronald (A11)

Kiwanuka Mesach (A14)

Wandera Ibrahim (A18)

Nagwere Asubat (A19)

Musaakuru Stephen (A20)

Muyanguzi Paul (A22)

Matovu Sharif (A24)

Mafabi Davis (A26)

Katushabe Kigozi Livingstone (A28)

Katabi Swaibu (A29)

Obalayai Mudebo Siraji (A30)

Muganza Joseph (A31)

Lwanga Stanley (A32)

Backstory of the Detention

Lutaaya and the other accused were arrested following the 2020 general elections. They were charged with treachery and possession of 13 improvised explosive devices allegedly intended for use against the government.

The group faced nearly four years on remand before pleading guilty to the charges last month. This plea led to a sentencing by the General Court Martial, which reduced their remaining prison time due to the years already served.

Lutaaya, a young mother and NUP supporter, has been a symbol of resilience during her detention.

At a recent NUP commemoration event, party leader Bobi Wine highlighted her struggles and those of her co-accused. He expressed gratitude for their sacrifices and called for continued solidarity within the party.

Mixed Reactions to the Pardon

The pardon has drawn mixed reactions. Some NUP members view it as a relief for the detainees and their families, allowing them to reunite after years of separation.

However, there is criticism from opposition supporters who argue that the accused were coerced into guilty pleas and subjected to undue suffering during their detention.

Bobi Wine revealed that, following their release, Lutaaya and others would be taken to the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi for rehabilitation. This development has raised questions about the government’s intentions and the reintegration process.