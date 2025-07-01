Barnabas Tinkasiimire breaks silence following abduction

Buyaga West Member of Parliament, Barnabas Tinkasiimire, has said his abductors told him that they were taking him because of the things he had said.

“I was told I was being taken because of my mouth,” said the lawmaker while speaking to NTV Uganda.

“They took me to a location in an abandoned house surrounded by overgrown bushes. While there, I could hear vehicles passing by, like VIP convoys.”

Tinkasiimire said that this past Saturday, at around 6pm, a group of army men approached his vehicle and grabbed him.

“The moment they laid hands on me, I realised they were on a mission to abduct me. They started forcing me into a so-called drone, beating me as I resisted,” he said.

“They then blindfolded me and drove off to an unknown destination.”

Before his abduction, the controversial lawmaker had said that when President Yoweri Museveni dies, he will run for president.

He also said that when the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, runs for president, he will contest against him and defeat him.