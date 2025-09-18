Uganda deepens military ties with China through new defence pact

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, met with China’s military counterpart, Gen Liu Zhenli, in Beijing on Thursday.

Their discussions led to the signing of a new defence agreement aimed at deepening military cooperation.

Gen Kainerugaba, who also serves as Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, was welcomed by Gen Liu Zhenli, the Chief of the Joint Staff Department of China’s Central Military Commission, at the Chinese military headquarters.

The two generals then led their respective delegations in private talks focusing on areas of mutual strategic interest.

The Ugandan team included Maj Gen Dan Kakono, the Artillery Division Commander, and Maj Gen Felix Busizoori, the 4th Infantry Division Commander, who met with a senior Chinese military delegation from the People’s Liberation Army.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening the long-standing military ties between their countries.

Key topics of the discussions included advanced military training, peace support operations, and enhanced defence diplomacy.

The talks concluded with the signing of a landmark bilateral military agreement.

The pact is set to increase cooperation, facilitating more exchanges in military education, joint training exercises, and technology transfer.

Gen Kainerugaba’s visit coincides with the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, an important global security conference that gathers defence officials and military experts to discuss international security issues.