State House: Why teachers got Shs30k instead of 300k as promised by Museveni

State House has explained why some teachers who attended the recent patriotism training at Ntare School in Mbarara received Shs30,000 instead of the Shs300,000 transport refund promised by President Yoweri Museveni.

According to the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC), 1,372 teachers were supposed to get Shs300,000 each.

However, only 1,145 were present during the pass-out ceremony.

Official statement

Commissioner Hellen Seku said some teachers registered on the first day but left the camp to do business outside, only to return after hearing that the President had offered transport money.

“For God’s sake, this money was meant for those who regularly attended till the end,” Seku said.

She explained that out of goodwill, the secretariat gave Shs30,000, Shs50,000, Shs100,000 or Shs150,000 to those who had left early, depending on their districts, to ensure no one was stranded.

