Solomon Kampala says he spends sleepless nights crying for 'My People'

Netizens found Solomon Kampala’s post about Uganda’s political environment amusing.
Kampala, son of Robert Kyagulanyi, president of the National Unity Platform, shared on social media: "If you are NRM or affiliated with NRM, unfollow and remove me as a follower. We are not one. We do not agree. We will never agree unless a peaceful resignation of power or agreement is passed."
He added, "The people of Uganda have suffered too much. I spend sleepless nights crying for my people. But one day, we will be free."
Many found his statement about crying for his people particularly amusing.
His father is set to run for president for the second time.