Several injured in road crash involving Bobi Wine's convoy

The Uganda Police Force has confirmed that several people were injured in a road accident involving the convoy of National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential aspirant, Honourable Kyagulanyi Sentamu, on September 29 2025.

Police said the crash happened at about 11:30 AM along the Kalagi to Kayunga Road near Namyoya Village.

“Preliminary reports indicate that one motorcycle in the convoy, travelling at high speed, collided with a vehicle from behind, triggering a chain reaction where multiple motorcycles crashed into one another. Following this, a white Mitsubishi vehicle, registration number UAZ 064H, displaying images of the aspirant, also collided with the motorcycles involved in the crash,” the Police statement read.

The accident left several people injured.

They were taken to St. Francis Naggalama Hospital for treatment, while some with minor injuries left the scene with their motorcycles.

Police identified two of the injured as Kewanza Bashir, 27, and Kakaire Bashir, 35.

The vehicles involved included the Mitsubishi UAZ 064H and motorcycles with registration numbers UFQ 569H, UGF 892B, UEK 351T, and UFQ 250Q, among others.

Police said three motorcycles and one vehicle had been towed to Naggalama Police Station for inspection.

According to Police, reckless riding and driving caused the accident.

“Irresponsible road use as demonstrated in this unfortunate incident that caused multiple injuries will not be tolerated. The Police will enforce strict measures to prevent such conduct and ensure adherence to the law,” the statement added.

Police also noted that earlier in the day, boards featuring campaign photos of Kyagulanyi Robert had been placed in the middle of the road, blocking traffic.