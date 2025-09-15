Sam Kutesa earns top African Union role

Uganda’s former Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa, has landed a new role at the African Union (AU).

AU Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has named him to a High-Level Panel of Eminent Experts.

The Panel will review the AU’s Governance, Peace and Security Framework, which drives efforts to promote democracy, stability, and conflict resolution across Africa.

Kutesa brings years of political and diplomatic experience.

As Foreign Minister from January 13, 2005 to May 2021, he shaped Uganda’s role in regional and international peace efforts.

He also once led the United Nations General Assembly, boosting his global diplomatic profile.