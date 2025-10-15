Raila Odinga, former Kenya prime minister, is dead

Kenya’s former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has died at an Ayurvedic eye hospital and research centre in Koothattukulam, Ernakulam district, Kerala. He was 80.

According to Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre, Odinga suffered cardiac failure during his morning walk around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. He had been receiving treatment there for five days, accompanied by his daughter and personal doctor.

Hospital officials said his body will be embalmed before further arrangements are made in line with instructions from Kenya’s Ministry of External Affairs and Embassy in New Delhi.

Odinga had a personal connection with the hospital, where his daughter Rosemary regained her sight after losing vision in 2017 due to optic nerve damage. She began treatment there in 2019, and Odinga had publicly thanked the physicians for restoring her sight.

Odinga served as Kenya’s Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, represented Langata constituency as MP from 1992 to 2013, and was a long-time Leader of the Opposition.