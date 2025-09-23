Prof. Sarah Ssali named Makerere first deputy vice chancellor

Makerere University Chancellor, Dr Crispus Kiyonga, has appointed Prof. Sarah Ssali as First Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic Affairs).

Vice-Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe said the Chancellor made the appointment on the recommendation of the Council and the Senate.

He posted on X: “Prof Ssali becomes the second woman to hold this position in Makerere’s one hundred years. Please join me in congratulating her on a well-deserved appointment.”

According to her Wikipedia entry, Sarah N. Ssali (born 1971) is a Ugandan social scientist, researcher, and academic administrator.

She was an associate professor and, until this appointment, dean of the School of Gender Studies at Makerere University, Uganda’s oldest and largest public university.