Presidential seat is not for trial and error - Minister warns Busoga 

Voters in Busoga sub-region have been cautioned not to elect an untested person for President.

During President Yoweri Museveni's Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) progress tour in Kamuli District, Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang cautioned the locals against experimenting with untested leadership at the presidential level.

The minister said there were potential dangers of electing inexperienced individuals, stating, "This country is not for try and error. I know that these (opposition) people are beginning to run up and down in Busoga. There is no trial in that presidential seat. You must never take a risk with that seat."

Concerns Over Rising Opposition Support

Minister Ogwang expressed apprehension about the increasing support for the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) in Busoga, referring to it as a "red wave."

He warned that endorsing the opposition could have severe consequences for the region and the nation. "We are beginning to hear now that there is a red wave coming here in Busoga, but this is dangerous," he remarked.

Museveni's Role in Securing AFCON 2027

The Minister also spoke of President Museveni's role in securing the hosting rights for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

He questioned the fairness of voting President Museveni out of office before the event.

“The whole of East Africa got that bid because of a tested, committed leader in Uganda. He is the one who asked on behalf of East Africa to get this bid. Do you really want this man not to be in office when the games are played?"

Electoral Performance in Busoga and Buganda

In the 2021 general elections, President Museveni's National Resistance Movement (NRM) suffered setbacks in the central and parts of Eastern Uganda where the NUP, led by Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), garnered substantial support.