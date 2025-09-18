‘Postcards From The Diaspora’ founder Norman Busigu featured in Forbes Africa

Acclaimed British-Ugandan creative Norman Busigu has been spotlighted by Forbes Africa as “a voice in global media” for his groundbreaking work in reshaping global perceptions of Africa through his innovative media projects.

As an award-winning independent filmmaker, broadcaster, journalist, model, and founder of Postcards From The Diaspora, Busigu has built a portfolio that has earned recognition from prestigious institutions such as Soho House and University of the Arts London.

His contributions to global African storytelling have also been celebrated by GQ South Africa, which dubbed him “Africa’s Modern Storyteller,” and Rolling Stone Africa, which hailed him as a “vanguard shaping global African cinema.”

Norman Busigu, TV Broadcast with BEN Televisions, 2019: Pictures provided by BM Publications.

Pioneering Docu-Films To Drive Global Impact

ADVERTISEMENT

Busigu’s feature in Forbes Africa highlights his critically acclaimed docu-films, Ghana: Africa’s Exciting Entry Point? and Nigeria: Can Its Youth Shape Its Future?.

These projects have been pivotal in challenging stereotypes and showcasing the dynamism of African nations.

His upcoming third docu-film, Jamaica: Africa’s Close Cousin?, currently in pre-production with British Airways, promises to further bridge cultural narratives between Africa and its diaspora.

These works have resonated globally, contributing to a positive reimagining of Africa’s image and earning Busigu widespread acclaim for his authentic storytelling.

Norman Busigu Modelling Headshot, 2019: Picture provided by BM Publications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amplifying Ugandan Culture

In an interview with Pulse Uganda, Busigu shared how his Ugandan heritage shapes his mission to elevate Uganda’s global presence. Born to Ugandan parents from Mbale of the Mugishu tribe—his mother from Bugema and father from Buyobo—Busigu was raised in North-West London with a deep connection to his roots.

“My parents intentionally immersed my sister and me in Ugandan culture through language, food, and community gatherings,” he said. “Those experiences built strong personal foundations rooted in my Ugandan heritage, of which I’m very proud.”

Busigu’s recent solo trip to Uganda in 2024 further deepened his perspective. Travelling between Kampala and Mbale, he experienced the vibrancy of Ugandan life firsthand, from enjoying the nightlife at Bandali Rise to staying in Kampala hotels.

“Seeing Uganda through my own eyes as an adult was transformative,” he noted. “It reinforced my desire to showcase our culture authentically on the global stage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Busigu is driven by a passion to update global perceptions of Uganda, which he feels are often stuck in the 1970s due to references like The Last King of Scotland. “We are the Pearl of Africa, but many don’t know why,” he said.

Norman Busigu modelling campaign for Sacha Juan x Neon Black 2021: Picture Provided by BM Publications.

Addressing Outdated Perceptions

“It’s our responsibility as young Ugandans, especially in the media, to showcase our rich culture and history authentically.”

He acknowledges recent cultural wins, such as the film Queen of Katwe and the successes of Uganda’s Cranes (football) and Silverbacks (basketball), but emphasises that more work is needed to amplify Uganda’s story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Busigu aims to connect with Ugandans in the diaspora and within Uganda to collaborate on strengthening the country’s media infrastructure.

“I am helping my own motherland have its moment, like West and Southern Africa have with Afrobeats and Amapiano,” he said.