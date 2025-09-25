Police speak on Mbale shooting where NUP fans quelled vandal of Bobi Wine poster

The Uganda Police Force has launched an investigation into claims that some of its officers in Mbale tore down posters of National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

Several opposition figures, including NUP Spokesperson and Leader of Opposition in Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi, reported the incident on social media.

"This is Mustafa Mulalira, the OC Operations, CPS Mbale City. Our coordinators in Mbale made this poster and took it to our city office. Mulalira raided them, tore the poster, and his team fired live bullets," Ssenyonyi, who is also the Nakawa West MP, posted on X.

He shared a video showing officers in an altercation with NUP supporters trying to stop a plainclothes man from tearing down Bobi Wine’s poster.

At one point, an officer fires into the ground.

Ssenyonyi added: "Uganda Police, we’ve seen NRM supporters with huge posters of their candidate in towns and cities. Is it a crime if the poster is for the NUP candidate?"

In a statement, Police said it had noted two videos circulating on social media showing officers allegedly tearing down a candidate’s poster during operations.

"These incidents reportedly took place on 24 September 2025 in Mbale City and the Central Business District of Kampala City," the statement read.

"The footage shows an altercation between police officers and NUP supporters, leading to the dispersal of the supporters. During this process, some campaign materials were damaged."

Police said it had launched an investigation into the allegations and would take appropriate action based on the findings.