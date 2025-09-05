Police identify victims as 4 die, 20 sustain injuries in Mubende road accident

The territorial police in Mubende have reported a road accident that claimed four lives and left 20 others injured.

The accident happened on September 5, 2025, at about 4:30 a.m. at Nabutiti–Kisujja along the Kyegegwa–Mubende road in Mubende District.

It involved motor vehicle UBF 636F, an Isuzu Elf, which was carrying about 35 people travelling to a burial in Kassanda.

SP Racheal Kawala, Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Wamala Region, said preliminary findings show the vehicle lost control, veered off the road, and overturned, killing four occupants on the spot and injuring twenty others.

The deceased have been identified as Anold Maniriho, 43, a resident of Kangoma ‘A’, Rushango Town Council, Ibanda District; Sekubulye Richard, 36, also from Kangoma ‘A’, Rushango Town Council, Ibanda District; Tumuranze Enid, 40, of the same area; and Kobusingye Edvina, 23, also from Kangoma ‘A’, Rushango Town Council, Ibanda District.

The injured include Karuhanga James, 34, resident of Kangoma, Rushango Town Council, Ibanda District; Mukamohere Kellen, 45, of Kangoma ‘A’, Rushango Town Council, Ibanda District; Karire Jackline, 34; Mufuruko Edison, an adult male; Twiine Innocent, 21, of Sooki ‘B’, Ntamureebe Subcounty, Ibanda District; Kwendera John, 58; Tumwikirize Scovia, 56, of Kangoma; Tugume Medard, of Kangoma ‘A’, Rushango, Ibanda District; and Busingye Medius, 53, of Buhanga, Kamwenge District. Others are yet to be identified.

Traffic officers visited and documented the scene.

The injured were rushed to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.