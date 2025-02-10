Police hunt for Ntungamo teachers over severe punishment of student

Police in Ntungamo District have launched a manhunt for two teachers who were caught on camera mercilessly beating a student in a viral video that has sparked outrage.

The teachers, identified as Anneb Mwesigye and Naboth Twesigye, are now on the run after the disturbing footage surfaced online.

The victim, 15-year-old Blair Akampa, was a student at Standard College, Rwashamaire, where the incident occurred on 5th February 2025.

Teachers on the Run as Police Intensify Search

Speaking on the matter today, Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke confirmed that law enforcement is actively pursuing the two teachers and vowed that they will be brought to justice.

"There was a viral video of two teachers who were caning a student mercilessly. We want to tell you that we have taken on that matter; we sent our teams on the ground. The teachers are on the run, but we shall get them," Kituuma stated.

The video, which has drawn widespread condemnation from the public, shows Mwesigye and Twesigye taking turns whipping the helpless student, raising concerns over the use of excessive force in schools.

Corporal Punishment Remains Illegal

The Uganda Police Force has issued a stern warning to teachers, reminding them that corporal punishment is illegal and those caught violating this law risk prosecution and imprisonment.

"The message we have for teachers out there is: Do not win yourself space in jail over reckless conduct. Corporal punishment was outlawed. There was a time when it was allowed, but that is now a matter of the past. It is no longer acceptable," Kituuma emphasised.

Authorities have assured the public that Mwesigye and Twesigye will be arrested and charged accordingly.