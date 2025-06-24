Ronald Mayinja speaks out on political ambitions

Renowned Ugandan musician Ronald Mayinja has addressed widespread recent reports about his potential run for political office in the 2026 general elections.

The speculation began when a photo of a campaign poster appeared online purporting that the singer was running for the Makindye West parliamentary seat

Many believed that the singer was preparing to enter politics as an independent candidate.

However, Mayinja clarified that he had not made any such decision and remains focused on his music career for the time being.

“I have seen the posts, but if that is what the fans want, perhaps God might respond to their prayers,” Mayinja said

The former Eagles Production singer, however, could not rule out joining politics in the near future, if nudged by his fans

Roanald Mayinja campaign poster

“Maybe in the future, I might jump into the race, but for now, I am busy with my work in music,” he added.

The Role of Fans in Political Decisions

Mayinja explained that he did not take the campaign poster seriously at first, suggesting that it was created by others to provoke him.

"I think some people created it to provoke me, but I am busy with my work in music. But if it’s in their mind that I join politics, I will think about it.

The musician also reflected on the political landscape and how it affects public figures. He mentioned the false rumours surrounding fellow politician Hon Joyce Bagala, whose campaign posters were circulated, suggesting that she had switched parties.

“They wanted her supporters to think she had abandoned them,” Mayinja said, highlighting the challenges that come with political rumours.

Ronald Mayinja

Musicians and the Political Season

Although Mayinja has not yet declared his candidacy, he offered advice to fellow musicians regarding the political season.

Drawing parallels between political seasons and Christmas, he explained that it was a time of opportunity for those in the entertainment industry.

"A political season is just like Christmas. It is a short window of opportunity to make money," he explained.

Mayinja encouraged musicians to take advantage of this period, attending political rallies and gigs as they are part of their profession.