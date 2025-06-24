Singer Daudi Mugema dies in Gulu 

Sad news emerging Tuesday morning indicates that Ugandan singer Daudi Mugema has died.

The singer is said to have passed away last night in a hotel in Gulu, Northern Uganda.

Mugema is most known for his song “Katonda W’abanaku.”

According to reports, he was found dead in a hotel room in Gulu.

He had reportedly travelled to the city to meet with Gen Salim Saleh.

Details about this sad development were still scanty

Daudi Mugema

Illness and treatment

He singer, however, is reported to have been battling an aggressive cancer.

Early this year, he was hospitalised with swollen legs. He said he went to Mulago Hospital, where the cancer was confirmed.

However, subsequent checks in three hospitals in Istanbul, Turkey, came out negative.

Singer Daudi Mugema in March

Mugema said he was helped, among others, by Gen Salim Saleh with a substantial amount of money, which he used to travel to Turkey for treatment.