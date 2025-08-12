Caribbean gospel artiste to start gospel awards in Uganda

Awards motivate, as does recognition.

Over time, individuals have authored initiatives for awarding academies and award ceremonies.

Previously in Uganda, we've had VIGA running, as well as others like EAGMA and Hit Awards.

Nonetheless, Caribbean-born but US-based gospel singer Orlando Miller is planning to start an award academy here in Uganda.

The 'As for Me and My House' singer, who's been singing for 30 years now, was recently here and got hosted on gospel stations including Power FM and Spirit TV, discussing the pilot.

