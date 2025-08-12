Pulse logo
Caribbean gospel artiste to start gospel awards in Uganda

12 August 2025 at 11:38
Nonetheless, Caribbean-born but US-based gospel singer Orlando Miller is planning to start an award academy here in Uganda.
Orlando Miller
Awards motivate, as does recognition.

Over time, individuals have authored initiatives for awarding academies and award ceremonies.

Previously in Uganda, we've had VIGA running, as well as others like EAGMA and Hit Awards.

The 'As for Me and My House' singer, who's been singing for 30 years now, was recently here and got hosted on gospel stations including Power FM and Spirit TV, discussing the pilot.

Miller, who also likes to refer to himself as Landlord, says: "I'm always looking for ways we can uplift gospel music, thus this initiative that I look forward to carrying out in Uganda."

