Musicians vow to continue storming Gen Saleh’s Gulu base despite Kenzo directive

Ugandan musicians vowed to carry on reaching out to Gen Salim Saleh at his base in Gulu for financial support.

This is despite Gen Saleh’s recent directive to Eddy Kenzo to handle these requests going forward.

In a letter last week, Gen Saleh, who is the Chief Coordinator of the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) programme, instructed Kenzo, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Creatives, to manage the influx of musicians seeking his assistance.

The musicians coming to him, he said, were disrupting his OWC work.

However, some musicians do not think this directive will not work.

Lil Pazo is among several musicians who have vowed to continue seeking support directly from Gen Saleh, despite the recent instruction.

“Gen Saleh cannot get rid of us because Ugandans handed him the country and even gave him the title of 'Chief Listener'," he stated.

The singer added that Saleh’s approachable and welcoming nature was a factor in why musicians continued to seek his guidance.

According to Pazo, the general made himself accessible to the public, allowing people from all walks of life to approach him for help.

The People's General and the Public’s Trust

The Enkudi singer went on to praise Gen Saleh’s reputation as a “good-hearted” leader who has always been open to helping those in need.

He also said the general is likely to see an influx of not only musicians but also other groups like YouTubers, bodaboda riders, and market vendors.

“There is no roadblock on Gulu road that says only musicians can go to him,” he said.

“We handed them the nation and they have to solve our problems,” Lil Pazo argued, referring to the government leaders, including Gen Saleh, who were entrusted with the country’s future.

Discontent with Kenzo’s Role

While Kenzo has expressed his readiness to assist his fellow musicians, Lil Pazo voiced his discontent with Kenzo’s handling of such matters.