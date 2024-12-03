Full Figure remorseful after scathing attack on Museveni, Gen Saleh 

Media personality and musician Full Figure yesterday issued a heartfelt apology to top government officials including President Yoweri Museveni and his brother Gen Salim Saleh, for insulting them.

Full Figure, whose real name is Jennifer Nakanguubi said she was sorry for her barbed criticism of the leaders.

She claimed some of her remarks about Gen Saleh and the government’s financial support to musicians, were blown out of proportion by social media.

“I want to apologise to President Yoweri Museveni and Gen Saleh that I am very sorry about those words,” she said.

“I am an adult and I know where you got me from; whatever I am is all because of you.”

She added, “I also apologise to the Office of the President and Hajj (Yunus) Kakande (Secretary to the Office of the President), all the ministers, and other officials. It was not my intent.”

Full Figure attacks Gen Saleh

The Presidential advisor and TV host went on a tirade two days ago, attacking the President and Gen Saleh for dispising musicians and other key players in the Ugandan entertainment industry.

She reacted angrily to Gen Saleh’s recent letter in which he instructed Eddy Kenzo, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Creatives, to "handle the musicians who are flocking to Gulu for Christmas festivities shows."

The Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) National Coordinator said in the letter that musicians were “interfering with my work in Northern Uganda."

Kenzo, who is also the President of the Uganda National Musicians Federation, said in a recent media interview that he was prepared to handle the needs of musicians as best as he can.

Full Figure rages over musicians' money

In a TikTok livestream, Full Figure accused Gen Saleh of refusing to equitably share the money that is allocated by the president to artists, through him.

Instead, she claimed the general dishes out the money to other people who are not helpful to the government.

“When the President was to launch the Kapeeka industrial park, Shs 2billion was released and we did not get a penny of it,” she said.

“You have alienated us from our (NRM) party and we are very upset with you. Salim Saleh, you have brought anguish to your hearts.”

The musicians, according to Full Figure, would be understanding if the money was unavailable.

“But we know that it is there and you give it to people who do not even benefit you. They don't even support the party.”

“We have worked hard for you to remain in those positions and we end up in tears, while those who don't even like you are the ones getting the money.”