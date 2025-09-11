Police appeal to families with missing persons as cut body parts are found in swamp

Nsangi Police Division is investigating a suspected murder after a wooden box was found along Manja-Muzinda road in Buloba swamp.

According to SSP Patrick Onyango, Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, bricklayer William Musoke spotted the locked box at 11:10 am on September 10, 2025.

He reported the matter to Nsangi Police at 7:30 pm the same day.

Onyango said a police team visited the scene and took the box, which contained suspected human remains, to the city mortuary for postmortem.

“Inquiries are ongoing,” Onyango said, noting that the cut pieces suggest a gruesome crime.

Nsangi Police are working to establish what happened.

Police have appealed to families with missing relatives or anyone with an unaccounted-for person to visit Mulago City Mortuary.

“The purpose is to help identify the victim whose remains were found in the wooden box,” Onyango said.

He added that identification is vital in understanding the case and finding suspects or others linked to the crime.