Passengers, driver arrested for moving 32 in a taxi

Police at Nsangi are holding six people, including the driver and five passengers of vehicle number UBH183S T/Hiace, which was travelling from Kampala to Masaka for a football match in Buwama, Mpigi District.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Michael Kananura, the Community Liaison/Public Relations Officer Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, said the vehicle was dangerously loaded with 31 passengers — 13 riding on top and 18 seated inside — and had its number plates deliberately obscured.

The passengers have been charged with riding in a dangerous position, while the driver faces several charges, including concealing a number plate, driving out of class and breach of operator’s licence.

They deliberately obscured plates

"The group was intercepted through cameras, as part of our ongoing efforts to monitor and curb such dangerous behaviour on our roads," Kananura said in a statement posted on X.

After the arrest, others stormed the police station in protest, demanding the release of those in custody.

Police swiftly contained the situation, arresting three more suspects for obstruction and inciting violence.

They were also charged, while the rest were dispersed.

"We strongly condemn this kind of reckless and unlawful behaviour. Such actions not only violate traffic regulations but also endanger lives," reads the statement.

"Traffic has recorded tragic crashes linked to such negligence, leading to loss of lives and serious injuries."

Kananura added that the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety remains committed to strict enforcement of traffic laws to protect all road users.