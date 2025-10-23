Parliament needs legal expertise to navigate transition - Ssegona 

The incumbent Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Ssegona says Uganda is heading toward a transition of government in the next few months and his experience in legal gymnastics will come in handy to avoid a national catastrophe in the post-Museveni era.

While addressing the press at his nomination, Ssegona noted that Uganda is in a delicate stage over uncertainty of what lies next after President Yoweri Museveni’s tenure in power.

He argued that Uganda needs good laws to navigate the transition.

“Most importantly, we are moving towards a transition when the old man (President Yoweri Museveni) finally leaves the stage, which I believe will happen in the next few months. We need to make good laws to deliver the country from the destruction and haemorrhage that this country has suffered for the last 40 years,” he said.

Weak challengers?

Ssegona, who is seeking a fourth term in Parliament, dismissed the notion that he has been facing “weak candidates” in the past elections. He stressed that he does not consider any opponent as weak but rather is decisive in his political interests.

“I have never faced a weak challenger. I treat them as venomous and I attack them with vigour, precision and might. I don’t look at their height, weight or strength because I don’t know their strength. I pray everyday and put in all my might,” he added.

The Busiro East MP was denied the National Unity Platform ticket after the opposition party reportedly fell out with the Democratic Party Bloc, which bolstered the party in the previous elections.

He faces strong competition from popular Kadongo Kamu singer and Kyengera Town Council Mayor Mathias Walukaga who is the National Unity Platform flagbearer.

Sseggona previously served as Minister for Information and Spokesperson of the Buganda Kingdom and served as a Shadow Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs for ten years.

