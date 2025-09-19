NRM Youth Member of Parliament Primaries: Here are the winners

The National Resistance Movement held primary elections for Youth Members of Parliament across 151 districts.

For National Youth Member of Parliament (Female), a total of 3,262 votes were cast. Ampaire Diana won with 1,912 votes (58.6%).

Kanyesigye Mercy followed with 1,269 votes (38.9%).

Other candidates were Ikyiriza Gold with 41 votes (1.3%), Katusiime Suzan with 21 votes (0.6%), Chebet Sandra Sarah with 12 votes (0.4%), and Kobusingye Olivia with 7 votes (0.2%).

For Youth MP Western Region, Tumwebaze Mwine won with 353 votes (40%).

ADVERTISEMENT

Kakwanzi Elizabeth came second with 277 votes (31.4%), followed by Byakutangaza Ezra with 108 votes (12.2%).

Others included Arinda Daisy Kankiriho with 86 votes (9.8%), Nnakandi Babrah with 31 votes (3.5%), Mukasa Taali King with 9 votes (1%), Matsiko Oscar with 6 votes (0.7%), Ayine Darwin and Amanya Julian with 5 votes each (0.6%), and Mujuni Reinold with 2 votes (0.2%).

Kemigisha Agnes, Ampuriire Joram, Aijuka Arnold Baguma, and Kanyesigye Peterson did not receive votes.

For Youth MP Northern Region, 806 votes were cast.

Elma Kapel Challa won with 602 votes (74.7%).

ADVERTISEMENT

Kidega Moses followed with 162 votes (20.1%).

Other results were Atim Winny Brenda with 19 votes (2.4%), Oremo Hillary Odwee with 12 votes (1.5%), Akure Hopestar with 6 votes (0.7%), Loklit Johnbosco with 4 votes (0.5%), and Okullu Jimmy with 1 vote (0.1%).

Obal Daniel, Amanya Abdul, Alumai Edward, Asega Ashraf Fataki, and Obote Joshua did not secure votes.

Tanga Collins reclaimed victory as National Youth League Chairperson with 2,185 votes (68%) against Brenda Kiconco, who received 1,017 votes (32%).

Samuel Begira won as Youth MP Central Region NRM flag bearer.

ADVERTISEMENT