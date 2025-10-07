No more upcountry Independence celebrations - Gen Muhoozi directs 

Uganda's long-standing tradition of rotating its Independence Day celebrations across different districts is set to end.

Following a directive issued by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the national event will henceforth be permanently celebrated in the capital.

The announcement is a shift away from a policy designed to promote national unity and regional inclusivity by decentralising major public functions.

Permanent Home for Independence Day

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba confirmed on Tuesday during the final parade rehearsals for the 63rd Independence Day Celebrations that the national ceremony will, from this point forward, be permanently held at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

“Independence Day celebrations will henceforth be held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, while other significant national days such as Liberation Day and Tarehe Sita will continue to be celebrated across different regions of the country to promote inclusivity and national unity,” he said.

The decision effectively dismantles the previous government guideline that mandated the rotation of national events across districts to ensure that no single district hosted a function within a 24-month period.

Focus on Military Discipline and Display

The CDF used the occasion, where he inspected and commended the security forces—including personnel from the UPDF, Police, Prisons, and Wildlife—for mastering new parade drills, to emphasise the importance of military cohesion.

He suggested that the new centralised venue would host a display of perfected discipline. Gen. Muhoozi asserted that drills are "the essence of military discipline," and that they "build technical skill, cohesion, confidence, and teamwork."