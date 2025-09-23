NIRA flags fake website offering express national IDs

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has called fake a website that claims it can secure express national IDs in two days.

The site, Ugfinder, charges Shs106,000 via mobile money.

It also asks for sensitive details, including NIN, district of registration, phone number and full name.

When a user asked if the site is linked to NIRA because it uses the NIRA logo, the agency replied on X: “FAKE.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NIRA began mass registration and renewal in May, but delays in production and distribution of new IDs have caused frustration.

Students who need updated cards for university admissions have been hit hard.

NIRA Executive Director Rosemary Kisembo said the main goal of the current exercise is to register new Ugandans, not just renew cards.

She said NIRA plans to register 17.2 million new Ugandans, which is more than the 15.8 million people seeking renewal.