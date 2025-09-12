Netizens roast Baby Gloria’s husband for mourning Charlie Kirk

Baby Gloria’s husband, Jonas Mbaleka, was roasted on X after posting a tribute to Charlie Kirk, the right-wing American conservative activist, author, and media personality who was recently assassinated.

Kirk’s assassination has divided social media.

Some netizens sympathise with his family, while others feel no sympathy due to his pro-gun views and support for Israel, which many argue has contributed to the conflict in Arab countries.

Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday while speaking at a university event in Utah.

Mbaleka posted on X: "Charlie Kirk, you really inspired me. 😭💔 But my heart is at peace because I know you're in heaven. I bless the Lord for your fully lived life for Jesus Christ ✨♥️"

This did not sit well with some netizens.

See the reactions below