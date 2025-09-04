Nalweyiso vows to arrest Full Figure for vulgarity

Major General Proscovia Nalweyiso, the Presidential Advisor on Security, has issued a stern warning to fellow advisor Jennifer Nakanguubi, popularly known as Full Figure, following her recent hospitalisation after a physical altercation.

Nalweyiso threatened to personally arrest Full Figure, if she ever uses vulgar language in public again

"I have advised against insults for the longest time; I think the next thing to do is I will just arrest these people," Nalweyiso stated

“Now I ask my daughter, Full Figure, once she is fully recovered, she must desist completely from using vulgar language. She must stop, or I am going to arrest her myself. She must concentrate on the work she’s meant to do and stop insulting people.”

Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso

A Warning to Presidential Appointees

Nalweyiso extended her warning to all presidential advisors and mobilisers, stating that as government workers, they are not permitted to use vulgar and insulting language in public.

She questioned the role of institutions like the Ministry of Ethics and Integrity and the Uganda Communications Commission, wondering why they have allowed such conduct to persist.

Full Figure was discharged yesterday from Nakasero Hospital, where she was rushed after she was attacked by assailants led by Ms Justine Nameere, the Presidential Advisor for Masaka Subregion Affairs.

The Major General’s comments come at a time when the Uganda Police have been criticised for allegedly letting Full Figure get away with criminal acts.

However, the police have dismissed these claims, stating that no one is above the law and encouraging those with grievances to report them with evidence.

Nameere's Actions Condemned

Nalweyiso also condemned the violent actions of Justine Nameere, for taking the law in her hands.

"I do not support Nameere’s retaliation in the way she did," Nalweyiso said, advising that Nameere should have reported the matter to the police instead of taking the law into her own hands.

