Museveni seeks market for Ugandan firefighting tank invention

President Yoweri Museveni has unveiled Uganda's innovative firefighting vehicle. The vehicle, dubbed the Muliro Eater, was revealed during a meeting with ambassadors from the USA, Russia, the UK, and EU member states.

The prototype, developed by the National Enterprises Corporation (NEC) under the 'All Terrain Fighting Project' in Nakasongola, is designed to tackle fires in challenging terrains and can also be adapted for pest control. Inspired by Global Challenges

Drawing inspiration from the devastating wildfires in countries like the USA, Australia, and parts of Europe, President Museveni said the innovation sought to combine traditional African firefighting methods with advanced military technology.

"Having frequently watched on TV as fires devastated towns and regions in these countries, I was inspired to combine our African firefighting tactics with military tank technology to create this fire-eating vehicle," he said

The result is a vehicle that not only combats fires effectively but also minimises human exposure to hazardous situations.

Showcasing Innovation to the World

During the presentation, President Museveni talked of Uganda's commitment to philanthropy and the promotion of African innovations.

He expressed hope that countries affected by large-scale fires would consider adopting the Muliro Eater as part of their firefighting strategies.

The unveiling of the Muliro Eater marks a significant milestone in Uganda's efforts to contribute to global firefighting solutions.