Museveni reveals plan to prevent family fight for his wealth

President Yoweri Museveni has revealed his plan to prevent family disputes over his wealth when he passes away.

Speaking during his tour of Eastern Uganda to promote the Parish Development Model programme, the president shared how he had structured his family estate to avoid the typical division of property, which often leads to disputes.

Rather than dividing his land equally among his children, Museveni has instead chosen to split his estate into shares, with his children collectively owning 40% and he himself retaining 60%.

Muhoozi in charge

To prevent fights, after his passing Museveni said he plans to leave a majority stake to his eldest son to keep the rest of the family in check.

“I will maybe give 51% to Muhoozi so that he can control the others,” he said.

“That means that if a family meeting makes a profit, the shareholders will have to sit and share it accordingly.”

His approach, he said, would allow for more structure and control, ensuring that the family remains united and focused on managing their wealth cooperatively.

President Museveni has for decades preached against family land fragmentation, which he blames in part for the persisting poverty in Ugandan households.

Land Fragmentation in Uganda

Land fragmentation has long been a significant issue in Uganda, especially in rural areas where agriculture forms the backbone of the economy.

As the population continues to grow, land that was once sufficient for farming becomes increasingly divided among multiple heirs.

This practice results in smaller, less productive plots that make it difficult for families to sustain their livelihoods, let alone expand their farms or invest in modern agricultural methods.

Uganda's agricultural sector has suffered from this phenomenon for decades.

As families inherit land from their parents, they often subdivide it, leading to ever-smaller plots that are less able to support modern farming techniques such as mechanisation, crop rotation, and irrigation.

The result is a decline in agricultural productivity, lower incomes for farmers, and growing poverty in rural areas.

Additionally, land disputes frequently arise as boundaries become unclear, and inherited land is divided without proper records.