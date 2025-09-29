Full Program: Museveni, Bobi Wine to face off in Kampala in grand campaign finale

The Electoral Commission (EC) this morning published the full, harmonised campaign programme for all eight presidential candidates ahead of next year’s general elections.

The campaigns officially commenced today, Monday 29th September 2025, and will close on 12th January.

President Museveni

Rivals Launch Campaigns Across the Country

The launch of the campaigns today sees the two main rivals start in separate regions, a pattern the EC appears to have purposefully maintained throughout the programme to minimise the potential for clashes.

President Yoweri Museveni begins his campaign in the capital, holding rallies in the Kampala areas of Muyonyo and Makindye.

Meanwhile, his main challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, kicks off his bid in Jinja in Eastern Uganda.

Other candidates launching today include Robert Kasibante (NPP) in Nwoya and Amuru, Nathan Nandala Mafabi (FDC) in Buikwe, and Mubaraka Munyagwa Sserunga of the Common Man’s Party in Kawempe.

Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie Itungo

Harmonisation and Holiday Schedules

The EC spokesperson, Julius Mucunguzi, stated that the programme was developed, agreed upon, and signed by agents of all eight candidates following meetings at the headquarters on 7th Street Industrial Area.

The campaigns are strictly scheduled to run from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm each day.

Candidates, through their agents, signed an MOU committing them to respect and abide by the schedule, with blank spaces in the programme indicating days the candidates opted for rest or private tasks.

All candidates are taking short breaks for Christmas, with the exception being FDC's Nandala Mafabi, who will hold a rally in Sironko on Christmas Day.

Kampala Showdown on Final Day

The campaign trail is set for an explosive finish on 12th January, when both President Museveni and Robert Kyagulanyi hold their grand finale rallies in Kampala City, marking the climax of the political season.

President Museveni is scheduled to conclude his campaign at the historic Kololo Independence Grounds, while Kyagulanyi will hold his final massive rally in Nansana Municipality.

Frank Bulira, one of the other contenders, will also be active in Kampala, holding his final rally in Rubaga Division.

The concentration of the major contenders in the capital on the final day guarantees a high-stakes, intense political conclusion.

See the full campaign here