Mugisha Muntu’s wife’s career profile stuns netizens

Netizens were impressed by the profile of Julia Kakonge-Muntu, wife of Gregory Mugisha Muntuyera (Mugisha Muntu), former Chief of Defence Forces and current president of the Alliance for National Transformation.

An X account called The ANT Preacher shared her profile.

Julia Kakonge-Muntu is a Ugandan professional in international development. She specialises in economic and programme management in Africa.

She is the daughter of John Kakonge, a former UPC secretary-general and minister in the Obote government.

Former President Idi Amin brutally murdered John Kakonge in 1972.

He is said to be the first African to earn a master’s degree in economics.

Early in her career, Julia worked at the East African Development Bank, a regional institution that promotes economic development in East Africa through investments in infrastructure, industry, and trade.

She later joined the African Development Bank, rising to Chief Country Programme Officer for Mozambique. She oversaw country programmes, including economic policy advice, project implementation, and coordination of development initiatives.

Julia holds a Master of Arts in Sociology of Development from the University of Essex, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in ICT and E-Business from the Maastricht School of Management, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Women’s Studies from the University of Ottawa.