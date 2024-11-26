MP proposes legalising, taxing prostitution

Fox Odoi, the Member of Parliament for West Budama North East, has stirred debate after proposing the legalisation and regulation of prostitution in Uganda.

During a session of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on Tuesday morning, Odoi argued that prostitution should be formalised, regulated, and taxed, presenting it as a potential revenue stream for the country.

“I strongly feel we should legalise prostitution, we should regulate that sector, promote it, and make some money from it,” he said.

“For us as legislators, our forte isn’t morality. Morality is for the reverends, canons, and the Fathers.”

His comments sparked a mix of reactions among committee members as they scrutinised the Sexual Offences Bill, 2024, proposed by Soroti District Woman Representative, Anna Adeke.

Tough Provisions Against Sexual Offences

Anna Adeke’s Sexual Offences Bill seeks to introduce stringent measures to curb sexual crimes in Uganda.

One of the provisions includes imposing a 10-year jail term on individuals who amicably settle cases involving serious offences such as rape, aggravated rape, defilement, and aggravated defilement.

Adeke also called for the establishment of a Sexual Offenders Register, which would be managed by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA).

The register would document details of offenders and their crimes to enable transparency and better monitoring.

Furthermore, Clause 36 of the Bill proposes a seven-year jail term for individuals who fail to disclose their conviction of sexual offences when applying for employment.

Employers, particularly those hiring for positions involving the care of children or vulnerable individuals, would be required to verify prospective employees’ criminal records with NIRA before granting them employment.

Debate on Morality and Legislation

Odoi’s comments brought a new angle to the discussions, with his focus on distinguishing between morality and legislation.