Meet Kenneth Galiwango, the young entrepreneur behind Santa Media Uganda

Kenneth Galiwango, born on July 15, 2002, in Kampala, is a passionate media entrepreneur and founder of Santa Media Uganda.

He also runs Santa Barber Shop, which he started in Mpererwe in 2019.

In February 2025, he launched Santa Media Uganda, a digital platform sharing breaking news, celebrity gossip, politics, and lifestyle updates through its website and TikTok.

Galiwango grew up fascinated by storytelling and its power to inform communities.

His entrepreneurial journey began with Santa Media Initiative Ltd., which he built to transform how Ugandans consume news.

With no formal training in journalism or tech, he taught himself digital skills and grew a strong online presence.

By 2021, his TikTok channel had attracted thousands of followers, laying the foundation for a trusted news brand.

He created Santa Media to fill a gap in traditional media, which he found slow and disconnected from young audiences.

The name “Santa” reflects his mission to deliver content as a gift: timely, authentic, and engaging.

The platform prioritises real-time updates, reaching a youth-driven audience across TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter)

Galiwango says his biggest challenges were funding, building a reliable team, and competing with established outlets.

He overcame these by working long hours, solving technical issues, and building trust with readers. Today, Santa Media stands out for its speed, authenticity, and youth-centric storytelling.

Santa Media’s mission is to provide unbiased and timely information that empowers Ugandans.

Readers have praised its fast updates and fresh perspective, though some have asked for more in-depth features, something Galiwango is now developing through the website.

Technology is central to his vision. He uses TikTok for real-time video updates, SEO to boost visibility, and analytics to understand audience needs.

He sees Santa Media not only as a news platform but also as a voice for young Ugandans in an evolving digital space.

Looking ahead, Galiwango envisions Santa Media as a leading East African brand within five years.

He plans to expand the website with multimedia features, grow his team, and build global partnerships while staying true to his goal of delivering authentic and unbiased reporting.