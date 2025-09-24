MC Kats faces off with Museveni's spokesman over cash for emcees

President Yoweri Museveni recently injected Shs1.8 billion into a SACCO for emcees and panelists.

The move angered MC Kats, who questioned how the beneficiaries were chosen.

“Really we have worked all our lives with our own efforts. Never funded. But we talk to millions of people every night countrywide. And money is given to people like these, oba who are they,” Kats posted on X.

His post drew a response from Faruk Kirunda, the deputy spokesperson of the presidency.

“I have seen concerns raised by @mckatsug and others on the matter of financial support to the emcees’ SACCOs. Let me think that your concerns are made in good faith.

This money is for emcees to borrow and return, not as a donation to those who speak at functions because you are paid individually by organisers. The funds can be borrowed and returned at 6% interest.

This programme is the President’s initiative managed by my office. I advise you to visit your nearest RDC/RCC, CAO, Town Clerk, DISO or Commercial Office where guidelines for accessing these funds will be displayed by 8.00 am on Monday, September 29, 2025. The list of sub-region coordinators will be displayed on Friday, September 26, 2025.

The funds are open to any emcee well known in their area. Therefore, there is no cause for alarm.

The emcees you say you do not recognise are Mr Meddy Dhakaba, a well-known emcee in Busoga and initiator of this proposal; Mr Butuume Geoffrey Speed, a well-known emcee in Western Uganda; and Mr Ssegujja Fred, chairperson of Abogezi bo ku Mikolo in Buganda.

In conclusion, I understand your frustration about not being rewarded for your services. If a government client has not paid you, there are proper procedures for reporting such cases.

But I advise that you should first appreciate an initiative before pulling it down. For all the years you have worked as emcees, this may be the first time such a programme is implemented.”

MC Kats was not satisfied with the explanation and continued ranting in a series of tweets.