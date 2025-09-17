Makerere law professor appointed to board at University of Leeds

Dr. Winnie Tarinyeba Kiryabwire, an Associate Professor at Makerere University School of Law, has been appointed to the Advisory Board of the Centre for Business Law and Practice (CBLP) at the University of Leeds in the UK.

This appointment places a Ugandan legal scholar at the forefront of an international platform shaping research and teaching in corporate and business law.

With over 20 years of expertise in corporate, banking, and insolvency law, Dr. Tarinyeba will join a team of distinguished academics and professionals advising the centre’s work.

Dr. Tarinyeba holds a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University, a Master of Laws from the University of Cambridge, and both a Master of the Science of Law and a Doctor of Juridical Science (SJD) from Stanford Law School, where she was also a SPILS Fellow.

Additionally, she earned a Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre.

At Makerere University, she teaches courses in Corporate Finance Law, Corporate Governance, Banking Law, and the Law of Business Associations within the Commercial Law Department.

She is a Commonwealth and Fulbright Scholar, a Fellow of the Uganda National Academy of Sciences, and a certified director with the British Institute of Directors.

Her professional impact extends beyond academia, as she serves as an independent director in private, public, and non-profit organisations.

She has held fellowships, including the Robert S. McNamara Fellowship at the World Bank, the Stanford Program in International Legal Studies Fellowship, and the Cambridge Commonwealth Society Fellowship.

Dr Tarinyeba is also involved with several international organisations, such as INSOL International, the International Insolvency Institute, the Singapore Global Restructuring Initiative, and the Academic Coordination Committee for the Postgraduate Insolvency Program at National Law University, Delhi.

