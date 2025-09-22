Kadaga, Hellen Namutamba Clash with Busoga Kingdom Over Bugembe Land

Tensions have resurfaced in Busoga over land around Bugembe Hill, with allies of former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga reportedly trading accusations with Busoga Kingdom leaders.

At the centre of the dispute is Bugembe Hill, which the Kingdom insists is its legally registered property.

Officials have previously urged occupants to regularise their tenure by registering with the Obwa’Kyabazinga.

However, sections of the community have resisted, citing fears of eviction.

State Minister for Lands Sam Mayanja recently revealed that during his inquiries, he came across an earlier letter by then Presidential Private Secretary Kenneth Omona instructing the Lands Ministry to examine claims of unlawful eviction in Bugembe and Mafubira.

The letter followed a petition to President Museveni by Kadaga, who was then Speaker of Parliament.

Kadaga’s associates, including Tourism State Minister Hellen Namutamba, have openly criticised the Kingdom’s Prime Minister Joseph Muvawala, accusing him of neglecting grassroots mobilisation for the institution.

They also allege that the Kingdom leadership has been politically hostile to Kadaga, a claim the Kingdom has not publicly responded to.

The Busoga Kingdom maintains that Bugembe Hill and surrounding land belong to the cultural institution and that any occupants are encouraged to register in accordance with its land policy.

The dispute reflects long-running tensions between political leaders and the cultural institution in Busoga, with land ownership often at the heart of the disagreements.